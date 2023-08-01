Ghana Music Industry Struggles Without Major Record Label – Kwabena VanDyke

Kwabena VanDyke, sensational Ghanaian singer, songwriter, composer and performer has pointed out the challenges facing musicians in Ghana’s music industry.

According to the ‘kro kro me’ composer, the non-existent of proper and well-structured record labels in Ghana has been a major challenge, and in light of that hindering the growth of the industry. He believes this is causing many independent artists to encounter significant challenges in their careers.

He made this statement in a recent interview with Nana Kwame De Master Planner, host of OC Showbiz Review Show on Skyypower 93.5 FM Takoradi monitored by GhanaPrex.com when asked to mention some of the challenges he identifies in the Ghana music industry

“Some of the challenges we have, you know in Ghana we don’t have a major record label, they are not adequate so as an artist you’ll find it difficult to penetrate. It has been an individual thing and that is problematic.”

Source : Boga Ali Hashim