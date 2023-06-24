Ghana music lacks quality – Record producer

Kofi Boachie-Ansah, a record producer and creative entrepreneur, says there is a general lack of quality in the music being churned out by Ghanaian musicians, comparing it to neighbouring countries.

According to Boachie-Ansah, who is known in the entertainment industry as Beatmenance, the production of Ghanaian songs comes with low quality, which has hindered the growth of Ghana’s music.

He said this at the third National Music Summit presented by the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as part of activities to mark World Music Day.

“If you compare the music we produce to music from neighbouring countries, there is a general lack of quality, with regard to low production quality.

“We need to be intentional about the overall quality of our music on the technical and creative sides,” he said.

Beatmenace noted that many Ghanaian music producer do not get the right mixes to help improve the quality sound which he believes was a fundamental problem that has held back Ghana’s music.

He further stated that the lack of a strong music identity has contributed to the setback of Ghanaian music and believes that until Ghanaian artistes begin to learn about our music, this problem would persist.

Beatmenance also urged Ghanaian musicians to explore various genres of music to make them versatile and learn more about music.