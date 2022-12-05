Ghana Muslim Mission commission’s new clinic facility

Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) Greater Accra, in collaboration with Ar-Rahman Foundation has commissioned a new clinic to provide healthcare to the Korle-Gonnor community and its environs.

The Ar-Rahman Ghana Muslim Clinic seeks to provide affordable and better quality healthcare services to the community and members of GMM every day. It will undertake general Outpatient Department (OPD), laboratory and dispensary services.

Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, the National Chairman of the GMM, said the establishment of the clinic was important to ensure that members, especially accessed healthcare services easily.

The clinic, he said, had the required equipment and expertise to render services to patients and called on the public to patronise the facility.

Dr Abdul Mutalib Adjei, Medical Oncologist Ar-Rahman Healthcare, expressed appreciation to GMM for the partnership and the successful completion of the clinic.

He assured that patients would get complete care at an affordable fee and urged Muslims and non-Muslims in the community to take advantage.

Mr Suleiman Konney, the Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, commended the GMM and Ar-Rahman for the construction of the clinic to enhance healthcare delivery

He, however, urged management of the clinic to ensure the maintenance of the facility to “keep the place active at all times.”

Nii Tackie Owuowuo IV, Korle-Gonnor Mantse, also commended the two organisations for the clinic, pledging to support the facility function.