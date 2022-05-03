Ghana: Muslims Mark Eid-ul-Fitr with style

It was all joy as Muslims from all corners of the capital flocked to the Independence Square in Accra to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting season.

Both the young and old were dressed elegantly as they gathered in large numbers to commemorate the Day.

Babies and toddlers were also spotted in elegant attires, hijabs and headgears.

The celebration caused traffic jam on major routes leading to the Independence Square for close to three hours.

It was also a stunning sight to see beautifully decorated horses, some with young riders, parading the Square.

Photographers had a fields day, as everyone wanted to take pictures to mark the Day.

Food vendors and traders in items, including Islamic books and CDs also made good sales.

Nafisatu Mohammed from Kasoa-Bortianor, a suburb of Accra, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration was a call on all Muslims to show love to relatives as well as empathise with the poor and the distressed.

“It is a day of visiting family members, friends and loved ones and having fun with them but also we must remember that we are not permitted to do anything that may cause pain to one another,” she said.

She added that Eid-ul-Fitr celebration served as a reminder to all Muslims to pray to God and remember that “human beings are just a breath away from death.”

During Ramadan, Muslim families get up early for suhoor, a meal eaten before the Sun rises and after the Sun sets, the fast is broken with a meal known as iftar.

Ramadan ends with the festival of Eid al-Fitr, literally meaning the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

During Eid-ul-Fitr, people dress in their finest clothes, adorn their homes with lights and decorations, give treats to children, and enjoy visits with friends and family.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the two most important Islamic celebrations (the other one is the Eid-ul Adha after Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca).

In Islam, fasting is also an opportunity to practice self-control and to cleanse the body and mind, and in this most sacred month, fasting helps Muslims feel the peace that comes from spiritual devotion as well as kinship with fellow believers.