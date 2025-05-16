Ghana Must Cement Cedi Gains With Structural Reforms

Ghana’s recent cedi appreciation provides temporary economic relief but requires sustained policy reforms to achieve lasting stability, according to the Center for Economic Research and Policy Analysis.

The think tank warns that without addressing fundamental imbalances, current currency gains may prove fleeting as seasonal factors subside.

CERPA’s analysis identifies fiscal discipline as the cornerstone of durable currency stability. The government must reduce budget deficits through spending controls and enhanced revenue collection while maintaining prudent monetary policies to curb inflation. The report emphasizes that Ghana’s persistent trade deficits and import dependency continue to pressure the cedi, with foreign reserves covering just 3.1 months of imports as of March 2024.

“Strategic reinvestment of foreign corporate earnings could significantly ease currency pressures,” the policy brief states, advocating incentives for multinationals to retain profits locally. The report also highlights the need to boost domestic production in agriculture and manufacturing to reduce import reliance.

The cedi has depreciated over 300% against the dollar since 2007, with the current rebound following a 40% decline in 2022, underscoring the currency’s historical volatility.