Ghana must expand tourism options – MASK Heights

Mr Nai Arthur, Director of Operations, MASK Heights, says Ghana needs to expand its tourism options beyond activities and attractions to fully tap into the market.

He said though Ghana could boast of a rich network of historical landmarks, cultural attractions, national parks, and reserves, it was important to identify alternative tourist routes and help to transform the tourism sector across Ghana and West Africa.

“West African tourism also possesses the buoyancy and potential to earn 200 million dollars, according to forecast from global consultancies, and in order to fully tap into the market and fully grasp its investment potential, there is the need to further expand tourism options beyond the usual main activities and attractions.”

This was stated in a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency at the launch of MASK Heights, Ghana’s first full-time commercial Hot Air Balloon operator.

It said the operator would provide the influx of tourists and local visitors with a spectacular and breath-taking bird’s-eye view of picturesque areas of the country, its beautiful landscapes, and attractions, for truly unique adventures and experiences.

“MASK Heights will provide new tourism options and offer visitors and Ghanaians a truly unique experience and spectacular views of Ghana’s landmarks.”

The statement said with Ghana’s tourism industry gradually clawing its way back from the effects of COVID-19, the operator would offer Ghanaians and visitors a different way to see the country and give a different experience to those keen to get out and about again- aerial tourism.

It said: “The balloon ride industry has generally grown alongside the sports and leisure industry and its growth in recent years has also been due to the general public’s unquenchable desire for adventures.”

The statement asked the Tourism Ministry to address the infrastructure gaps in the sector for aerial tourism to position the country at the forefront of innovative eco-tourism and create an enabling environment for the growth of the sector.