“Ghana Must Go” will leverage tourism and investments towards economic growth – Latif Abubakar

Playwright and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globe Productions, Latif Abubakar has launched in the series “Ghana Must Go” as part of the drive to project the Big Push Ghana Project to enhance tourism and investments into the country.

It was launched with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the Ministry of Foreign affairs under the auspices “Big Push Ghana Project set to premiered at the Accra International conference from 24th of May to 25th this year.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie urged Ghanaians to embrace the country’s heritage and culture for socio – economic growth and development.

According to her, the play with a unique theater experience will create a platform to promote the country as a tourism and an investment hub in Africa and thus called on Corporate Ghana and other players in the said sectors to partner government to leverage the country’s culture.

She however urged the Ghanaian community to have a stake in the 2-day event saying the move will collectively help in telling the Ghanaian story through humour and inspiration, adding that it is another move in rebranding the country through theatre arts.

For his part, Latif Abubakar said the Ghana Must Go play is a unique theatre experience of the “Big Push Ghana Project” to tell the country’s story to enhance tourism and to challenge investors to tap into the county’s natural resource.

He said the theatre sector can discover enormous potentials and pointed out that theatre arts and plays when sustained will add value to the country’s investment drive and beyond.

Present at the event includes Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority, Gilbert Abeiku ‘Santana’ Aggrey, President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, lead cast, Adjetey Annan and veteran actor Fred Amugi among others.

Report by Ben LARYEA