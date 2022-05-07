Ghana Must Mobilize Over US$412M To Eradicate Malaria By 2025

Ghana must mobilize more than USD412 million to eradicate malaria by 2025 to avoid the dire consequences, particularly on children and pregnant women, the National Strategic Plan (NSP 2021-2025) has revealed.

Dr Salifu Bawa with the Public Health Department of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) indicated that globally, the WHO had estimated that close to USD10 billion was needed to implement national strategic plans for malaria eradication in 30 African countries within the next three years.

He disclosed this at a malaria awareness seminar organised by the Central region branch of the Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation of Ghana (PSFG) in Cape Coast.

The seminar formed part of activities by the Association in commemoration of World Malaria Day on the theme: “Advance Equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria.”

Dr Bawa said the total funding in 2019 reached US $3 billion, globally, against a global target of $5.6 billion, leading to critical gaps in access to proven malaria control tools.

For that matter, he called on stakeholders in the fight against malaria to step up the game to save more lives saying: “It is not acceptable that thousands of people, mainly children and pregnant women continue to die needlessly of malaria.”

“Unless countries find innovative ways to mobilise adequate resources to bridge the funding gap, malaria will likely take many more lives on the Continent,” Dr Bawa warned.

He said malaria, though deadly, was preventable and should not kill anyone adding, “it is not the time for countries with high burden of malaria to lose ground.”

Sub-Saharan Africa continue to carry the heaviest malaria burden, accounting for about 95per cent of all malaria cases and 96 per cent of all deaths in 2020.

In Ghana, the Volta and Western regions have the highest burden of the disease, combining to account for 47.4 per cent of the country’s prevalence rate.

It was for that reason that Hohoe, one of the six malaria pre-elimination areas in the country, was chosen for the observance of this year’s World Malaria Day.

This indicates the progress made in reducing the incidence of malaria over a number of years through the effective implementation of multiple interventions.

“Sleep under a long-lasting insecticide-treated throughout the night, ensure you test for malaria before treatment and complete your malaria treatment as prescribed,” he advised.

Mr Daniel Ako Charway, Health and Project Coordinator for PSFG called for concerted efforts to control malaria through constant education by stakeholders.

The PSFG remain a key advocacy organisation for pharmacy and pharmaceutical science students and recent graduates in Ghana.

It seeks to promote improved public health through the provision of information, education networking and a range of publications and professional activities.

“Our flagship programme is the national Drug Safety and Health Awareness Campaign which has been going on since 1980. This program is aimed at promoting safe drug use and helping students by improving their knowledge about drugs, building confidence, and promoting volunteerism.”