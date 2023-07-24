Ghana must not bow to pressure to accept LGBTQIA+

Professor Dr Naail Mohammed Kamil, Head, Department of Human Resource and Organisational Development, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has urged Government not to cower to the pressure to accept LGBTQIA+ in Ghana.

He said this on Saturday during the Peace and Unity Convention 2023, organised by 1Ummah, a consortium of organisations striving to provide an enabling environment for better understanding of Islamic values.

It was on the theme: “Pathways to Thrive: Embracing Uncertainty and Igniting Growth”.

The two-day convention would allow more than 1,500 participants to interact daily with Islamic Clerics to address key issues that relate to the Muslim community.

LGBTQIA+ is an inclusive term that includes people of all genders and sexualities, such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex, asexual, pansexual, and allies.

While each letter in LGBTQIA+ stands for a specific group of people, the term encompasses the entire spectrum of gender fluidity and sexual identities.

He said Ghana was a sovereign State and would not bow down to Western pressure to accept something, which was not in the fabric of the Ghanaian community.

Prof Kamil urged participants to discover their God-given gifts and abilities and use them to impact society positively.

He advised them to refrain from discriminating against others and remain humble irrespective of their achievements.

Abubakar Sadiq Muhammad, President of 1Ummah, said after about eight years of hosting the event in Nigeria, they decided to host it in Ghana for the first time because of the similarities in culture, values and rich history.

He said the event would improve quality of life through spiritual engagement and drawing strength from each other.

“The scholars invited to speak at this event will also provide answers to issues burning inside the participants and help them handle challenges they are facing in life,” he said.

Sheikh Dr Mohammed Salah, a renowned Egyptian Islamic Scholar, advised them to desist from any behaviour contrary to the teachings of Islam.

“A Muslim who doesn’t drink alcohol or indulge in betting should not venture into the sale of alcoholic beverages or encouraging others to bet. You must be an example worthy of emulation,” he said.

He encouraged them to be concerned about the welfare of others and Allah would also take care of their needs.