Ghana Must Use Shatta Wale To Promote African Games 2023 – Olla Williams

Brilliant Sports Organiser, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams has called on the LOC of African Games ‘Accra 2023’and Ghanaians to promote the up coming sports fiesta with prodigious musician, Charles Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

According to the Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ghanaians love sports and entertainment so the best performers must be used to promote and market the biggest event coming to the nation.

He observed that the awareness on the 13th African Games is very low and the LOC must work harder to let the people know what is happening.

Mr. Williams is a well known sports and entertainment events manager who is optimistic that Ghana is capable of staging a memorable African Games in 2023.

“I believe in my country, we are capable of doing anything, we have the people, but my problem is if the right people with the experience and expertise are being contacted to support. We have Shatta Wale who can pull the funds and fans” he said.

He feels the best sports promoters and organisers as well as the Sports Federations must be consulted for their contribution.

Mr. Williams also urged the financial institutions and progressive companies to support the LOC and ensure that the nations boasts of modern sports facilities.

He also appealed to the media to publicise the positives on the Games.

Mr. Emmanuel Williams is President of the Ghana Tug of War Association and the inventor of outdoor Pillow Fighting in Ghana.