Ghana National Fire Service calls for timely, accurate information to help fight fires promptly

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has called on the public to support the Service with timely and accurate information to help fight fires promptly.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I, (ACFOI) John Amarlai Amartey, the Central Regional Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

He maintained the readiness of the Service on 24-hour basis, respond to telephone calls and proactively, without obstruction, attend to fire incidents as the rainy season sets in.

He advised Ghanaians to desist from engaging the services of uncertified electricians to do their wiring and other electrical services for them and said they had rolled out various safety education campaign programmes to create awareness among the public on the need to be responsible when using fire.

He said the celebration sought to remember and honour fallen firefighters and to assist their families in rebuilding their lives.

The Day was also to raise awareness to prevent firefighter injuries and deaths.

The International Firefighters’ Day, observed on May 4, every year was instituted when a proposal was emailed around the world on January 4, 1999 after the death of five firefighters in tragic circumstances in a bushfire in Australia.

The Region marked it with personnel wearing blue with red ribbon and badge to signify water over fire and a siren was blown for about a minute with the personnel demonstrating their firefighting skills.

Regardless of the challenges, ACFOI Amartey reminded personnel to continue to serve with integrity, dedication and commitment by maintaining high moral ethics, exhibit high level of professionalism to duty for the public to have confidence in them.

“Imagine running into a burning building whose occupants’ safety cannot be guaranteed,” he asked rhetorically.

“But firemen still find the motivation to go inside to save lives and property,” the Regional Commander noted.

He advised officers to be civil, firm, and level-headed in the discharge of their mandated duties, saying ‘you must disengage from bad deeds that will mar the reputation and soil the integrity of the noble profession.