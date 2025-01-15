Ghana National Fire Service Outlines New Measures to Combat Market Fires

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced new strategies to prevent and respond to market fires following a series of devastating blazes that have occurred since the beginning of the year.

Markets in various regions, including the high-profile incidents at Kantamanto and the recent fire at the Techiman Central Market, have raised concerns about the safety of these bustling commercial hubs.

In a statement shared via social media, the Chief Fire Officer outlined the steps the service plans to take to enhance fire safety in markets across the country. A key measure will be the creation of a dedicated task force, which will patrol markets regularly. This task force aims to ensure a swift response in the event of any fire outbreak, potentially limiting damage and saving lives.

The GNFS also plans to establish fire units in major markets, which will focus on strengthening fire safety education, conducting regular inspections, and ensuring that market vendors and stakeholders comply with fire safety protocols. These measures are part of a broader effort to mitigate the risk of fire outbreaks and ensure that markets remain safe and resilient. The GNFS is working to build a more proactive approach to fire prevention, addressing both the immediate needs of market areas and long-term strategies to safeguard lives and property.