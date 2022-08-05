Ghana National Music Awards: Sista Ginna Nominated For Gospel Promoter Of The Year



Georgina Dotsey popularly known as Sista Ginna an award-winning Blogger and Digital Marketer has recently been unveiled as a nominee for the Gospel Music Promoter Of The Year category.

Sista Ginna who is the founder of Gospel Hypers” an online Christian media is being recognised for her hard work and consistency in the Ghana Gospel Music Industry.

The Ghana National Music Awards is an awards scheme which seeks to honor and celebrate outstanding Ghanaian creatives in the Gospel Music Industry and the diaspora.

This nomination comes alongside notable individuals on the Ghanaian Gospel Industry scene like Diana Hamilton, Akesse Brempong, Empress Gifty, Celestine Donkor, Franky Five, among others also nominated for various other awards

Established in 2017, the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards has fast become the first and biggest awards scheme for the Gospel music fraternity with many looking for it each year.

Below is the full list of categories.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Female Vocalist of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Music Video of the Year

Music Instrumentalist of the Year

Audio Engineer of the Year

Tradition Song of the Year

Collaboration of the Year

Best Worship Song of the Year

Best Praise Song of the Year

Best Gospel Song of the Year

Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV)

Music Promoter of the Year (online/ blogging)

Adventist Vibrant Artist of the Year

Artist Manager of the Year

International Artist(s) of the Year

African Artist(s) of the Year

Urban Artist of the Year

Male Artist of the Year

Female Artist(s) of the Year

Artist(s) of the Year (Diaspora)

Song of the Year (Diaspora)

Church Choir of the Year

Choral Group of the Year

New artiste(s) of the Year

Uncovered Artist(s) of the Year

MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of the Year

Artist(s) of the Year

Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year