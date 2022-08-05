Ghana National Music Awards: Sista Ginna Nominated For Gospel Promoter Of The Year

Georgina Dotsey popularly known as Sista Ginna an award-winning Blogger and Digital Marketer has recently been unveiled as a nominee for the Gospel Music Promoter Of The Year category.
Sista Ginna who is the founder of Gospel Hypers” an online Christian media is being recognised for her hard work and consistency in the Ghana Gospel Music Industry.
The Ghana National Music Awards is an awards scheme which seeks to honor and celebrate outstanding Ghanaian creatives in the Gospel Music Industry and the diaspora.
This nomination comes alongside notable individuals on the Ghanaian Gospel Industry scene like Diana Hamilton, Akesse Brempong, Empress Gifty, Celestine Donkor, Franky Five, among others also nominated for various other awards
Established in 2017, the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards has fast become the first and biggest awards scheme for the Gospel music fraternity with many looking for it each year.
Below is the full list of categories.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Female Vocalist of the Year
Songwriter of the Year
Music Video of the Year
Music Instrumentalist of the Year
Audio Engineer of the Year
Tradition Song of the Year
Collaboration of the Year
Best Worship Song of the Year
Best Praise Song of the Year
Best Gospel Song of the Year
Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV)
Music Promoter of the Year (online/ blogging)
Adventist Vibrant Artist of the Year
Artist Manager of the Year
International Artist(s) of the Year
African Artist(s) of the Year
Urban Artist of the Year
Male Artist of the Year
Female Artist(s) of the Year
Artist(s) of the Year (Diaspora)
Song of the Year (Diaspora)
Church Choir of the Year
Choral Group of the Year
New artiste(s) of the Year
Uncovered Artist(s) of the Year
MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of the Year
Artist(s) of the Year
Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year