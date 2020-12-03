The Ghana National Paralympic Committee has marked this year’s International Day For Disability with a surprise Racing Chairs and Training Wheelchairs donations to the Ghana Para Athletics, Ghana WheelChair Basketball, Ghana WheelChair Tennis and Ghana Para Badminton.

The historic initiative follows UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ theme ‘Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world’ #Incusive.

The Ghana Paralympic Committee (GPC) presented 8 WheelChairs ‘’3 Racing Chairs inclusive to the Athletics, Tennis, Basketball and Badminton federations to support their preparations towards the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games.

In his message on the International Disability Day, the President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen advised the Paralympic movement in Ghana to remain peaceful and be kind to one another before during and after the Ghana Election on 7th December 2020.

Mr. Samson Deen reminded all government offices to change their attitude towards persons living with disabilities as “Disability is Ability’’ and urged the Minister of Youth and Sports to leave a legacy by making sure his office and all his agencies becomes accessible #accessibility.

The grant support initiative – the biggest of its kind in the history of the GPC – is a result of development support from the International Paralympic Committee and its body Agitos Foundation Development Programme.