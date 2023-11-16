Ghana Navy receives locally manufactured catamaran boat

The Ghana Navy has received a locally manufactured catamaran boat from Mchammah Engineering Company Limited – a Ghanaian electro-mechanical, fabrication and manufacturing business.

The vessel, handed to the Navy at a short ceremony at its headquarters in Burma Camp, Accra, is 20 by eight feet, with two hulls and complete with a transport cradle.

According to Dr Ebenezer Kakra Hammah, the CEO of Mchammah Engineering Ltd, the building and handing over of the vessel, formed part of collective efforts to provide indigenous solutions to safeguard Ghana’s maritime safety and interests.

“We firmly believe that by collaborating and forming partnerships, we can instigate positive change and encourage the implementation of locally driven solutions for the betterment of our beloved nation,” he said.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), noted how the act of benevolence by Mchammah Ltd, augmented the efforts of the Ghana Navy.

The CNS said the collaboration was not only vital to the security of the country, but a proof of the sense of commitment by local businesses to assist the Navy execute its service to the country.