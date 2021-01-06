The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Members of Parliament have occupied the majority side of the house.

Clad in white, they took occupancy in a switch fashion, insisting that they won majoirtty of parliamentary seats at the polls, as the seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic drifts into dissolution at midnight.

The Electoral Commission declared 137 seats each for the NDC and New Patriotic Party(NPP) . The Assin North MP (NDC) has been injucted by a Cape Coast High Court, giving the NPP one seat Majority, the slimmest in the parliamentary history of Ghana.