Ghana Needs US$45 Billion Yearly to Meet SDGs Target – Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Frema Osei-Opare, has stated that the annual cost of Ghana meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is over 40 billion dollars.

Madam Osei-Opare made this known when addressing an open forum at the Ho edition of the ‘2022 SDG Day Out event’. She indicated that the funds could be realized when considered by the private sector as a business opportunity, and through innovative resource mobilization ways including E-levy.

“Based on the work spearheaded by the SDGs Advisory Unit and the World Economic Forum, we know that we need an average $45 billion a year until the year 2030 to achieve all the SDGs. We can only achieve this monumental objective when the annual $45 billion is seen as a business opportunity by the private sector, and if we use innovative means to mobilize resources, as we are seeking to do with the E-levy.” Frema Osei-Opare

Madam Frema Osei-Opare disclosed that President Akufo Addo is fully committed to fulfilling the SGDs to benefit all Ghanaians.

“Government’s commitment to the SDGs is without question. The SDGs have been integrated into subnational and national planning and budgeting process and continue to shape government policies and programs. Many of the Government’s flagship initiatives are indeed aligned to one or more of the SDG targets.” Frema Osei-Opare

COVID-19 Constrained the Progress of SDGs

The Chief of Staff noted that despite the drawbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the attainment of the SDGs, the government persisted towards its success. She therefore, called on all stakeholders to continue to provide the needed push.

“Nationally, our progress on the SDGs has been constrained by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that should not deflate our efforts. We should be stronger and bolder in our resolve to achieve the SDGs. And this is exactly what the government is committed to doing, with just over eight years to 2030– the end-date for the SDGs.

“Even in the very constrained financial environment in which we find ourselves, we must be deliberate in ensuring greater and smarter investments in Climate Action, and Ocean action. With this, the private sector and innovative financing are going to be key. We must with great gusto and dogged determination, work together to pull ourselves out of the perfect storm created by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and an unhealthy ocean that has brought our world to a triple tipping point.” Frema Osei-Opare

Five-point Agenda to Sustain SDGs

The Chief of Staff moreover, proposed a ‘five-point agenda’, which she said would help to ensure the planet’s sustainability and meet the SDGs. Among the proposals was the call to deepen strategic partnerships and build a progressive coalition on the SDGs with the private sector, traditional and community leaders playing key roles.

Madam Osei-Opare called on stakeholders to improve economic outlook and macroeconomic stability in the country, saying “we must make our governance regime work for sustainable human development”.