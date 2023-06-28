Ghana Needs A Christ Like Leader Not Just A Christian Leader – Alan Kyeremanteng; Ask The SEER For Prayers

A candidate vying for the flagbearership position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kojo Kyeremanten joined Parliament Chapel International (PCI) for their prophetic ‘Mpaebo Kesie’ prayer session today and seek for prayers.

According to him, Ghana does not need only a Christian Leader but a Christ-Like leader hence, he needs prayers from the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah for God to grant him the grace to be that Christ-like leader that Ghana needs.

Giving a short speech during the prayer session, Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanten expressed gratitude to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International for his support and indicated that such a great man of God must always be appreciated.