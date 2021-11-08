Ghana Needs a Government Travel Regulation Act – ILAPI Ghana

Mr Peter Bismark, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation, Ghana (ILAPI Ghana) has stated that Ghana needs what he calls the Government Travel Regulation Act (GTRA) to regulate the travelling of state officials.

He said the GTRA will create units in all Government agencies so public officials travelling on taxes would be on one common platform for travel claims under the administrative procedures as may be prescribed by the Act.

Such a common platform he said should be an E-Government Travel Service whereas every state agency should also have an agency Travel Management Service (TMS) to provide for travel arrangements.

In a statement issued and signed by Mr Bismark, he noted that Government officials travelled without using Government travel regulations if such existed and said Government officials will be liable for any Government expenditure that was caused by negligence under the Act so we could protect the public purse.

He said Government officials without an approved exception under the Act would be responsible for any additional costs resulting from the failure to use the E-Government Travel Service such as service fees, cancellation penalties, or other additional costs like higher airfares, hotel rates, shuttle, feeding, etc.

According to him, the Travel Management Divisions which will be created under the Act would provide data on total travels made by Government officials in a year who fed on the taxpayers’ contributions.

Mr Bismark further contended that so much money was going to waste through Government delegation travels hence the need for Parliament to rescue the situation with an Act to regulate official state travels.