Ghana needs absolute peace, security to develop – SILDEP

Mr Moses Dramani Luri, the Executive Director of the Social Initiative for Literacy and Development Programme (SILDEP) has reiterated the need for absolute peace and security in the country for the desired development.

This he noted would need the conscious effort by individuals and communities towards ensuring that the current peace being enjoyed did not elude residents, especially those living along border communities.

He said this during the project inception meant to Strengthen Community Resilience Against Violence Extremism and Conflict (SCRAVEC) in Tumu.

Mr Luri said the objective of the project was to increase community resilience and reduce vulnerability against violent extremism and conflict in selected border districts in the Upper West Region.

The Executive Director reminded all that peace, security, and harmony were needed for the people to do their work and that without security, nobody would be able to work hence, the need to complement the efforts by the Sissala East Municipal Assembly`s priority to ensure the people continue to live in peace and work without fear.

Mr Wasor Ibrahim, the Project Manager of SILDEP, in a presentation on the project’s concept, indicated that the project was expected to be implemented in 20 selected communities in the Sissala East and Sissala West Districts.

He mentioned the communities in the Sissala East Municipality to include Wuru, Kwapun, Pido, Kunchogu, Katinia, Kassana, Kasanpuori, Tumu/Zongo, Lilixia, and Bugubelle.

Those in the Sissala West District included, Kupulima, Jitong, Sorbelle, and Gwollu, Gbal/Kuni, Puzene, Nimoro, Fielmuo, Wasai and Dasima, most of which are border communities.

Mr Wasor added that some of the planned activities of the project included the formation, training, and inauguration of Community Anti-violence and Respond Teams (CARTs), the training and supporting the activities of District security committees, and empowering communities with knowledge and skills capable of identifying conflict and early warning signs for prevention and reporting using appropriate systems.

The rest he indicated would focus on the collaboration with the media and the religious authorities to curb media misinformation, disinformation, misrepresentation, and other bad media practices that tend to cause fear and panic to reduce insecurity in the area.

Mr Issah Moro, the Deputy Municipal Coordinating Director, on behalf of the Sissala East Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC), thanked SILDEP and Star Ghana for the intervention.

According to him, the project came at a time when the effects of the terrorist’s attacks in neighbouring Burkina-Faso are threatening the peace and security of the municipality and other adjourning Districts in the country.

He indicated that the maintenance of peace and security was the primary duty of the Assembly led by the MUSEC and observed that inadequate resources and logistics had always affected the council’s operations and therefore sees the intervention by SILDEP and Star Ghana welcoming.

He advised the people to be careful with those who come into their communities under the guise of introducing religion.

Mma Alima Kadua, the Queen mother of the Tumu Traditional Council lauded the intervention and called for women’s inclusion during the Community Anti-violence and Respond Teams formation.

The Social Initiative for Literacy and Development Programme (SILDEP) is a non-governmental organization working to mitigate rural poverty through literacy and skills development.

It envisions a world in which all women, youth, and the marginalized would realize their full potential in a society of peace and cohesion that respects people’s rights and dignity.