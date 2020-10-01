President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished the citizenry to cultivate a good maintenance culture in respect of health development projects.

“What we need to do as people is to take good care of our infrastructural projects to guarantee their longevity and purposes for which they have been designed,” he appealed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region, after inaugurating the newly-constructed 60-bed capacity hospital for the area, said monies pumped into such projects must not go waste.

Euroget De-Invest, a subsidiary of the Euroget Group, executed the project, whose facilities included fully equipped intensive care units (ICUs), four operation rooms, delivery suites and gynaecology wards.

The others are the medical waste treatment department, mortuary and internal and external close circuit television (CCTV) system.

Additionally, there are 20 unit staff housing, central kitchen and laundry, 28 medical and non-medical buildings, 1.5-kilometres of internal roads and 148-capacity car park plot.

Furthermore, the state-of-the- art facility comes with a medical gas plant for the production of medical gases, sterilization department, training, library and conference rooms, as well as cardiology, dental and ophthalmology departments.

President Nana Akufo-Addo hoped the project would contribute substantially to healthcare delivery in the country.

He affirmed his government’s commitment to open up the country for development by investing massively in infrastructural projects.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health, said the government’s proposal to provide each district with a standard health facility was on course.