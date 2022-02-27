Ghana needs highlife museum to honour legends 

Ghanaian Reggae musician and two times Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni says Ghana needs to establish a Highlife Museum that will honour and recognise the contributions of legends, who are forerunners of the genre.

Rocky Dawuni in an interview with GNA Entertainment said some of these Highlife legends are the reason Ghanaian music was known all over the world, as such, the need for the museum.

According to him, all genres being produced in Ghana now has the foundation of the highlife genre in them for that reason the need to honour these legends for their impact.

Rocky Dawuni mentioned the likes Nana Ampadu, C.K Man, E.T Mensah, J.A Adofo, Awurama Badu, A.B Crentsil and Amakye Dede who have contributed immensely to the highlife industry.

The legendary musician further made mention of the importance of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to recognize and support highlife music.

The USA-based Ghanaian Reggae Singer finally thanked Ghanaians, including the media for their continuous support to Ghanaian music, making reference to the support they showed to him after gaining his second Grammy nomination.

“I have always enjoyed a high level of support in Ghana and when the second nomination came, there was a lot of media responses coupled with some corporate support.”

“Our music is spreading, expanding and making inroad all around the world,” he said.

Rocky Dawuni has been nominated for the Grammy award for the second time after bagging his first nomination with his 2015-released Branches of the Same Tree album followed by his Voice of BunBon, Vol.1 album, which has also fetched him a nomination at the 64th Grammy Awards.