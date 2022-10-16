Ghana needs National Tennis Centre-ITF President

International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty has urged Ghana Tennis Federation to focus on building a National Tennis Center at the just ended media conference with the media at Accra City Hotel.

Mr. David Haggerty speaking at the press launch said, Ghana is a big country rich in culture and sports, that is why we are here to improve the game. The GTF should concentrate on building a National Tennis Center to get more players into the game.

Also speaking at the press launch, was President of the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Tarak Cherif. He said we will discuss all items on the agenda, including the CAT constitution, financial report, annual report of the president of the Confederation of African Tennis (Cat) and annual report of its activities.

According to Mr. Nelson Amanze, one of the CAT Vice Presidents who doubles as President of Botswana Tennis Federation said, ‘We will make sure that each country has its coaching development plan. This will be based on whether they specialize in development, intermediate or elite coaching.” Amanze added that the programs they will develop will be in line with those of the International Tennis Association (ITF).

In the closing remarks, ITF president David Haggerty said ‘I could see the potential of the people because after the walk this morning I realized that Ghana is blessed with plenty of talents, that’s why I urge the GTF to focus on the National tennis center’.

CAT president Tarak Cherif stated, the game of tennis helps with the development of the mind and makes thinking easy.

CAT Vice President, Mr. Nelson Amanze also added, the youth would be more interested in the game because of the presence of the ITF/CAT AGM meetings.

GTF President Isaac Aboagye Duah, thanked Mr. David Haggerty, CAT President and vice Tarak Cherif and Nelson Amanze, ITF Development Officer Amine Ben Makhlouf, other African federation presidents and Executive board members of the GTF

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh