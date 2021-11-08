Ghana needs to invest more into waste recycling plants – Aditsey

The Tema Metro Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Wisdom Aditsey, has called on government to invest more into waste recycling plants, because of developments and limited available land space to create a landfill site.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema on the issues pertaining to enhancing waste management in Ghana, Mr. Aditsey said the benefit from creating waste recycling plant in Ghana cannot be overemphasized.

He said modern day waste management and treatments has moved from creating more landfill site into a new waste managing technologies.

Mr Aditsey therefore called on government to do a lot of investment into recycling plants, to convert the little opportunity we have for a land space into a recycling facility, and this will help generate a lot of income from the recycled material.

“Now a lot of things we termed as waste in the country, if we should analyze it critically, it a waste in one area but a resource in other area, so these things can be segregated and it becomes a thing of value and when it is finally done, what will be left as waste will be negligible,” he said.

Mr. Aditsey cited Denmark and Germany as countries that have benefitted from recycling of waste and it was feasible for Ghana to do likewise, by employing the same strategy.

“Even though we have Zoomlion Waste Management Company operating such plants in Ghana, the government can also invest to support the private entities to build such facilities all over the places, so that it becomes a sustainable thing,” he said.

GNA