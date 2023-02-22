Ghana needs to tap into Panama’s developed service sector – Joycelyn Tetteh

Madam Joycelyn Tetteh, the Vice Chairperson, Ghana-Panama Parliament Friendship Association, has urged Ghana to tap into Panama’s developed service sector for collaborative purposes.

She said Panama was an experienced country in tourism infrastructure, knowledgeable in shipping and its strategic location for the trans-shipment centre could be explored for bilateral gains.

“As Panama looks to expand its mining sector, there could be opportunities for joint ventures and other forms of cooperation for bright prospects of investment forums between the two countries’ business communities.”

Madam Tetteh, also a Member of Parliament for North Dayi, said this in Accra when she welcomed a nine-member delegation from Panama to Ghana.

Led by the President of the Panama National Assembly, Dr Crispiano Adames, the delegation would, among other things, strengthen parliamentary collaboration and engage in bilateral economic cooperation talks.

The visit would furthermore foster networking opportunities for the MPs to deepen the relationship between the two legislatures.

Madam Tetteh assured the delegation of Ghana’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties to harness the benefits for the two countries.

Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, who received the delegation, expressed optimism that the visit would yield fruitful deliberations and further transform the already warm relations between the two countries.

He reassured the delegation of the Ghanaian hospitality and encouraged them to experience the country’s rich culture and heritage.

Ghana and Panama have a shared history of friendship and a commitment to promoting economic growth and development.

The two countries share historical bonds of friendship and cooperation and have been working together to seek common grounds for collaboration.

The Parliament of Ghana and the National Assembly of Panama launched the Ghana-Panama Parliament Friendship Association in November 2022 to build a mutually beneficial relationship.