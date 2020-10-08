In the quest to protect national peace for development, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stressed the need for optimum transparency in the processes involving the pending December elections.

She is convinced that the integrity of the election could only be protected through transparent and fair electoral processes.

The Vice Presidential candidate made the observation when she called on Osabarima Kofi Boateng, Chief of Akwatia in the Eastern region, as part of her campaign tour of the area.

She urged all stakeholders to contribute in ensuring a peaceful election.

“We all need the electoral process and the election to be organised in a very transparent manner to ensure that the will of the people is upheld,” she said.

Among other things that could affect the integrity of the election, she expressed worry about the growing culture of vote buying, and urged the electorate to guard against the practice.

“When they offer you money for your vote, ask them how much money they can give you to buy infrastructure for your community,” he urged the electorate.

On NDC”s development plans for Akwatia, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the next NDC administration would continue its road network, water supply, education and market infrastructure projects for the benefit of the area.

She commented the chiefs and people of the area for their continued support for the NDC, and assured them of more meaningful progress under the next John Mahama administration.

Osabarima Kofi Boateng, on his part, called for tolerance, and urged Ghanaians to desist from actions that would jeopardise the unity and peace of the country.

“Let you utterances be filled with love and do away with pride and arrogance,” he admonished politicians.