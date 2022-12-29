Ghana needs unity and selflessness from leaders – Deeper Life Bible Church

Pastor Joseph Kwame Ofori Agyemang, Madina Group Pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has called for unity and selflessness from the country’s leaders and the citizenry to help steer the country out of her current economic challenges.

He said lack of unity, partisanship and selfish parochial interests were affecting national cohesion and development and the ability to resolve the challenges confronting the nation.

Pastor Ofori Agyemang made the call at the opening of this year’s Christmas Retreat of the church at Madina in Accra.

The week-long retreat which is on the theme ‘Great Transformation for Total Triumph’ is aimed at getting people to be saved and know God and experience his goodness.

Pastor Ofori Agyemang said Ghanaians had failed to live by the tenets of the Holy Scriptures which he said could help the country deal with its woes.

‘We must be humble, we must pray. A prayerless nation is a powerless nation, he said adding that a nation that did not believe in God and did not pray could not progress.

‘Let us all pray. We have a collective responsibility to help this country succeed. We can build this country when we are united with a common goal,’ Pastor Ofori Agyemang added.

Pastor Augustine Teye, Madina District Pastor of the church called on the youth to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future aspirations and charged religious leaders to desist from coming out with false prophecies which tend to create fear and panic among Ghanaians.