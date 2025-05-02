Ghana Negotiates Partial Payment to Avert Karpowership Shutdown

Ghana’s Energy Ministry is racing to prevent a nationwide power crisis after Karpowership, a major electricity supplier, threatened to cease operations over unpaid debts totaling $371 million.

Energy Minister John Abu Jinapor confirmed emergency talks with Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson on May 2, 2025, to secure a partial settlement and stabilize the grid.

The Turkish energy firm, which contributes significantly to Ghana’s power supply, warned of an imminent shutdown within seven days if its arrears remain unresolved. Such a move would disrupt critical industries and exacerbate the energy sector’s financial strain, with existing liabilities surpassing GHS 80 billion. Independent producers, including Asogli Power and SEND Power, are also owed $297 million and $423 million respectively, debts accumulated from years of deferred payments and underfunded tariffs.

To manage mounting obligations, Ghana has drawn down a World Bank guarantee from $500 million to $50 million and utilized a $170 million oil-backed arrangement with Litasco. “We’ve permitted creditors to lift oil shipments to recoup debts,” Jinapor stated, acknowledging the unsustainability of such measures. “Temporary fixes cannot replace structural reforms.”

The government has proposed a $700 million gas processing plant to reduce reliance on expensive thermal power and outlined a two-year plan to modernize infrastructure and renegotiate contracts with independent producers. While pre-commissioning delays are expected, Jinapor expressed confidence in the timeline, noting, “Implementation begins now, with clear progress anticipated within 24 months.”

A Karpowership shutdown risks paralyzing manufacturing, telecommunications, and mining operations, further destabilizing an economy already contending with inflation and currency pressures. Analysts caution that prolonged uncertainty could deter foreign investment, compounding fiscal challenges.

Ghana’s energy dilemma mirrors broader struggles faced by developing nations balancing urgent debt management with long-term infrastructure investments. While partial payments may avert immediate collapse, sustainable solutions hinge on transparent tariff reforms, diversified energy sources, and disciplined fiscal governance.

The outcome of this week’s negotiations will underscore the government’s capacity to address immediate crises while advancing systemic overhauls vital to economic resilience.