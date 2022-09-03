Ghana Nibs Marburg Virus Disease

Ghanaian authorities said in a statement Thursday that the country has contained the Marburg virus disease(MVD).

The statement issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said Ghana has not recorded any confirmed MVD cases over the past six weeks.

“Three MVD cases were confirmed in Ghana, and all three cases were epidemiologically linked. Two of the cases died. 198 contacts were identified and all contacts have completed their 21-day mandatory follow-ups,” said the statement.

The GHS added that the last positive case has recovered and was discharged from treatment on Aug. 5.

The World Health Organization requires a country with confirmed MVD infections to go 42 days after the last negative test to declare it over, should there be no new cases. Enditem