Ghana/Nigeria Clash: Black Stars Arrive In Ghana On Monday

Ahead of the crucial match against perennial rivals Nigeria, invited Black Stars players are expected to start arriving in Ghana on Monday, March 21, for the FIFA 2022 World Cup play-off.

The Black Stars would lock horns with the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a dicey duel on Friday, March 25, in search of a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.

The team would open camp on Monday and start training on Tuesday.

A source at the GFA revealed to the GNA Sports on Thursday that, though the squad list was not yet out, all the players would by latest Wednesday, be in camp for the game.

Also, the Technical team headed by Coach Otto Addo would arrive by Sunday, March 20 for the much awaited clash.

Ghana and Nigeeia would be chasing for one of the five slots available for Africa for the biggest football competition in the world.