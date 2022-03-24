Ghana, Nigeria Headlines Rivalry In 2022 World Cup Playoffs

With numerous 2022 World Cup qualification matches taking centre stage across the globe, Ghana vs Nigeria is among the best of the bunch, as two of Africa’s crème de la crème lock horns in a highly anticipated feisty playoff encounter.

The Black Stars of Ghana host their Nigerian counterparts in the first leg encounter of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Playoffs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, this Friday.

The Super Eagles did prevail in the last World Cup qualifying encounter against the Black Stars edging 3-0 in the two–legged group stage clash as Nigeria topped the group which had the likes of Liberia, Sudan and Sierra Lone.

The Black Stars would seek to avenge their 2001 loss as they set sight on progressing to their fourth World Cup, while Nigeria would also be looking to make their seventh World Cup.

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo and Super Eagles’ Augustine Eguavoen have both named strong squad for the highly anticipated clash.

Road to Playoffs

The Black Stars of Ghana had a very tough and rough journey to the World Cup having edged South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe with some controversies which was later annulled by football’s World governing body, FIFA.

The Black Stars despite being level on points with South Africa secured qualification after scoring more goals in Group G.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria also sailed through out of Group C which had the likes of Central African Republic, Liberia and Cape Verde.

Despite being shocked at home by Central Africa Republic, Nigeria won the Group, two points clear off Cape Verde.

Team News

In the absence of suspended captain Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey would have to carry the team on his shoulders as they quest for qualification.

Partey who has been being on fire for Arsenal, would be looking to replicate his form at the national level having scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for the Black Stars

Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed returns to the team after missing out in the 2021 AFCON tournament due to injury and could make the starting line-up on Friday.

With the absence of first choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye due to injury Omonia Nicosia’s Francis Uhozo would be the likely replacement with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble also available for selection.

Leicester Wilfried Ndidi has been ruled out of the double header, and Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke has been handed a call by coach Augustine Eguavoen but unlikely to make the starting line-up.

Napoli attacker, Victor Osimhen who missed Nigeria’s AFCON campaign would make a return to the team and would likely start ahead of Moses Simon who took his place during the AFCON.

The Nigerian attack looks deadly with Kelechi Iheanacho and Odion Ighalo having good scoring numbers for the respective club sides.

Head-to-Head

The two countries have over the past years met 49 times with the Black Stars of Ghana having won 21, Nigeria have won 10 times with 18 draws.

Ghana’s possible starting XI: Joojo Wallocot (GK), Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Iddrisi Baba, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena Gyan.

Nigeria possible starting XI: Francis Uzoho (GK), Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Victor Osimhen.