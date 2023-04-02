Ghana NOC pays working visit to Paris

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has led a delegation to Paris, France to have talks with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games LOC and the Ghana Embassy in Paris.

The Ghana Olympic Committee delegation interacted with Paris 2024 Organising Committee on a number of issues including organization, media accreditation, athletes and officials attending the Games and facilities.

According to Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah he was particularly concerned with support for the media and the athletes.

In the pictures are Alejandro Recalde, Manager NOC Relations, Isaac Duah, CDM Ghana, Ben Nunoo Mensah President GOC.Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, Dep Minister MOYS. Sophie Lorant, International Relations Director., Paula Alley, NOC Relations and Alhaji Hafiz Adams Chief Director MOYS

The delegation also met Ghana’s Ambassador to France. H.E. Md Anna Bossman. Deputy Mayor of Strasbourg, Hon. Owusu Tuffour, Philippe Fischer-Dieskau, Head of Dept. of Sports and Madame Marie Wendling, Pool Manager at the Strasbourg Aquatic Centre.

The GOC President noted that Ghana needs to improve upon the performance at Tokyo 2020 where the young boxer, Samuel Takyi aka the Ring Warrior won the nation’s first bronze medal in almost 30 years.

Ghana will host the 13th African Games dubbed Accra 2023 which will be a qualifier for some events, and Mr. Nunoo Mensah urged Ghanaian athletes to take advantage of home support and environment to qualify to Paris 2024.

Ghana took part in athletics, boxing, judo, swimming and weightlifting at the last Games.

The Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024, from July 26 to August 11. There are a lot of new developments in this edition of the Olympics, such as: – a 50/50 male-female ratio – the opening will take place on the Seine river and– women will close the Olympics.

The new sports added to the Games include sport climbing, surfing, skateboarding and breaking.