Ghana not collectively ready to fight corruption – SP

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor said he does not think Ghana is collectively ready to fight corruption.

According to him, he does not see much commitment from the government to that end.

Speaking on Joy Fm, he said: “Are we ready for the fight against corruption? From where I sit, I don’t think we are. We expect so much from the institutions fighting corruption but, collectively, are we ready?”

“A good measure of the reason why I say we are not ready yet, is that more than 60% of persons fear retaliation if they report corruption”, he explained, adding: “It is very dire”.

In his view, “even law enforcement agencies, even the office of the Special Prosecutor, even the Special Prosecutor himself, is not spared this spectre of pushback retaliation and that is why I situate it in the question I asked that: ‘Are we ready?’ Everyone should ask themselves”.

Mr Agyebeng said: “On the part of anti-corruption institutions, and by this, I am referring to the flagship agencies, Office of the Special Prosecutor, CHRAJ, EOCO and other anti-corruption agencies: are we really doing what the republic has tasked us to do or we are engaging in our own predilections?”

“We have done much in collaboration, in forging ahead together, in fighting corruption, but is there more we can do? I believe we can do more”, he noted.

“We can win the fight against corruption”, he insisted.

“So, I charge the anti-corruption agencies: let us do so. Let us not disappoint Ghana,” Mr Agyebeng said.

Mr Agyebeng also wondered: “On the part of the government, is the government ready for the fight against corruption? From where I sit, I have not seen much commitment. I’ve heard lip service paid to the fight against corruption. Is the government ready for the fight against corruption? From where I sit, once again, I do not see much”.