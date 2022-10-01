Ghana now chairs Commonwealth ITU Group

Ghana has been elected Chair of the Commonwealth ITU Group (CIG) for a four-year term, at the 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference ongoing in Bucharest, Romania.

This marks the first time Ghana is elected to chair the Group. She co-chaired the Group with the United Kingdom (UK) in the just-ended tenure.

The UK is now the Vice Chair responsible for Europe while India, Trinidad and Tobago were also elected the Vice-Chairs responsible for Asia and the Americas, respectively.

The CIG comprised 54 Commonwealth countries, which meet periodically to establish a set of objectives to be achieved at various conferences and meetings of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) on a myriad of subjects.

These include International Telecom Regulation, Policy, Radio Spectrum and its related matters, type approval and standardisation.

The objectives are to address the concerns of member-states in all aspects of telecommunications development and implementation.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, would lead the team to achieve its objectives at the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly, ITU Plenipotentiary, and World Telecommunication Development Conference among others in the next four years.

In a statement, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful expressed Ghana’s appreciation to the Group for the confidence reposed in her and noted that in the spirit of continuity and efficiency, Ghana would continue to serve the Group to achieve its objectives.

The Group was established during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in September, 2002.