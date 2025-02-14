Ghana Nurses and Midwives Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Post-Election Recruitment Dismissals

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has issued a stern warning of an imminent nationwide strike if the government proceeds with plans to dismiss over 5,000 nurses and midwives recruited into the public service after the December 7, 2024 general elections.

The move, described by the union as “unfair and disruptive,” follows a directive from the Office of the Chief of Staff instructing heads of state institutions to revoke appointments of personnel hired post-election whose names were absent from the Controller and Accountant-General’s payroll as of January 2025.

GRNMA President Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, in an exclusive interview with 3News on February 14, condemned the directive, stating it would exacerbate Ghana’s already strained healthcare system. “If these dismissals are enforced, we will have no choice but to stand in solidarity with our colleagues. If they are told to stay home, we will all stay home,” she declared. The affected nurses and midwives, primarily from the 2020 and 2021 recruitment batches initiated under the previous administration, have faced weeks of uncertainty amid the government’s audit of payroll irregularities.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently doubled down on the directive, ordering health facilities to suspend the newly recruited staff pending investigations. However, Ampofo argued that removing frontline workers during a staffing crisis would cripple healthcare delivery. “Our colleagues are already overburdened due to nurse-to-patient ratios that fall far below global standards, coupled with mass emigration of skilled professionals. Dismissing these nurses only deepens the crisis,” she stressed.

The GRNMA contends that the recruits should remain at their posts while audits are conducted, rather than being sidelined indefinitely. “Why suspend them first? Let investigations happen while they work. Any discrepancies found can then be addressed transparently,” Ampofo asserted. She revealed that the association had engaged Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh on February 13 but received no assurance that the dismissals would be halted.

The standoff highlights systemic tensions in Ghana’s public health sector, where staffing shortages collide with fiscal scrutiny. Nurses and midwives, who form the backbone of primary healthcare, have long decried poor working conditions, inadequate equipment, and delayed salaries. The GRNMA warns that further attrition could collapse critical services, particularly in rural areas where vacancies are hardest to fill.

Government officials have yet to publicly clarify the scope or timeline of the payroll audit, leaving affected workers in limbo. For many, the directive feels politically charged, given its timing after the contentious 2024 elections. “We were hired through due process. Suddenly being labeled ‘illegal’ without explanation is devastating,” said one nurse facing dismissal, who requested anonymity.

As tensions escalate, the GRNMA’s strike threat looms as a potential tipping point. With Ghana’s health system still recovering from the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic and battling outbreaks of diseases like cholera, a mass walkout could have dire consequences. The ball now rests with the Health Ministry and the Ghana Health Service to either negotiate a compromise or brace for a shutdown that would leave patients paying the highest price.

For now, Ampofo’s message is clear: “We urge the government to halt this directive immediately. Ghana’s healthcare cannot afford another setback.”