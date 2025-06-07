Ghana Nurses Threaten Full Service Withdrawal Amid Workplace Dispute

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has announced plans for a complete nationwide service withdrawal starting June 9 if alleged intimidation tactics against its members continue.

GRNMA President Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo and General Secretary David Tenkorang Twum stated in a June 5 release that health facility managers are using coercive measures to undermine their industrial action over delayed implementation of the 2024 Collective Agreement.

The association specifically criticized the deployment of student nurses to unsupervised clinical roles. “Calling on student nurses to work unsupervised at OPDs and emergency units is not only unethical, it is unsafe,” the statement said. While acknowledging rotation nurses hold licenses, the GRNMA emphasized they require supervision not currently provided.

Alleged intimidation includes attempts to insert anti-strike clauses into employment documents. The association contends this violates Ghana’s Labour Act, stating they previously proposed reasonable timelines for agreement implementation that were met with coercive responses instead of negotiation.

Members will maintain partial service withdrawal through June 8. The GRNMA directive states: “No nurse or midwife should report to work on 9th June” if current practices persist. The escalation follows unsuccessful resolutions regarding working conditions and collective bargaining rights within Ghana’s healthcare system.