Ghana Nurses Threaten Full Shutdown Over Strike Intimidation

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) warned of a complete nationwide service withdrawal starting Monday, 9 June, unless employers cease alleged intimidation tactics.

In a 5 June statement signed by President Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo and General Secretary David Tenkorang Twum, the association condemned government and healthcare facility managers for deploying unlicensed students and unsupervised rotation nurses to emergency departments during strikes.

“The use of student nurses unsupervised at OPDs and emergency units is unethical and unsafe,” the GRNMA stated. “Rotation nurses require supervision. Replacing professionals with them violates labour ethics and standards.” The action follows stalled implementation of the 2024 Collective Agreement on conditions of service.

The association specifically criticized the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) for coercive measures, including inserting anti-strike clauses in appointment documents. “We initially offered a generous roadmap for agreement implementation,” the statement noted. “Instead, employers resorted to threats and inferior tactics.”

GRNMA issued a final ultimatum: partial service withdrawal continues until 8 June, followed by full shutdown if intimidation persists. “No nurse or midwife should report to work on 9th June,” the directive stated. “Complete withdrawal protects members from burnout and unsafe clinical responsibility.”

This escalation highlights Ghana’s recurring tensions between healthcare labor rights and emergency service continuity during industrial actions.