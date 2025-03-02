Ghana Official Slams Past Government’s “Disrespect” Toward Traditional Leaders

Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, Acting CEO of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), has publicly criticized the former Akufo-Addo administration for what he described as a pattern of arrogance and disregard toward traditional leaders, coupled with the misuse of public resources.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues, Tanko-Computer lambasted officials for allegedly demanding that chiefs stand to greet them—a breach of cultural protocol in a nation where traditional rulers are revered as custodians of communal heritage.

“They would tell chiefs, ‘Get up and greet me—you cannot sit.’ They behaved like King Nebuchadnezzar, oblivious to the fact that chiefs embody the soul of our lands,” he said, referencing the biblical figure synonymous with hubris. His remarks underscore simmering tensions over the perceived erosion of respect for Ghana’s chieftaincy institution, a cornerstone of local governance and cultural identity.

Tanko-Computer also took aim at the opulent lifestyles of some past officials, mocking the spectacle of “personal chairs ferried in V8 vehicles” across the country. “Public resources were treated like private property. Those chairs became untouchable symbols of excess,” he quipped, condemning what he framed as a disconnect between leadership and the populace.

In contrast, he praised President John Mahama’s current administration for fostering humility and accountability. “This president is down-to-earth and respectful. He expects his appointees to mirror that ethos,” he asserted, positioning the new government as a corrective to prior “entitlement.”

The GIFEC chief doubled down on calls for responsible stewardship of state resources, stressing, “These funds belong to ordinary Ghanaians, not to be squandered on personal whims.” His critique arrives amid broader debates over governance and cultural preservation, with traditional leaders increasingly vocal about their marginalized role in national policy.

While Tanko-Computer’s comments reflect partisan divides, they tap into a wider discourse on leadership decorum in Ghana. Analysts note that respect for chieftaincy remains a litmus test for political legitimacy, making such rebukes potent in shaping public opinion. As the Mahama government seeks to distinguish itself, the shadow of past perceived transgressions looms—a reminder that in Ghanaian politics, cultural reverence and fiscal prudence are inextricably tied.