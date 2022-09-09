Ghana Olympic Committee Endorses National Fitness Day

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has endorsed the National Fitness Day event, which kicks off on Saturday.

The GOC President who is a member of ANOCA Committee and the LOC for Accra 2023 expressed his backing for the nationwide event in an interview with Yours Truly.

Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif on August 19 launched the National Fitness Day at the Accra Sports Stadium, and urged Ghanaians to participate in the programme.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia championing the initiative to promote exercise and fitness among Ghanaians.

Health Walks and aerobics will mark the National Fitness Day activities.

The program is to be held on the second Saturday of every month.

The program will be replicated in communities and regional capitals across Ghana.

National Sports Authority Director General, Professor Peter Twumasi and former Accra Mayor Mohammed Adjei Sowah were present at the ceremony.

“Aside the health benefits that is going to be accrued from this Fitness Day, it will also promote national cohesion and we will use it to promote peace among Ghanaians. Aside that we will use it for talent discovery as well,” the Minister said.

The Sports Minister indicated the regional and community versions of the exercise will serve as a tool to create awareness about the 2023 African Games to be held in Ghana.

He announced Vice President Dr. Bawumia as the National Fitness Day Ambassador and encouraged Ghanaians to embrace the initiative.