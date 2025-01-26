Ghana Olympic Committee Holds Annual Congress, Prepares for Upcoming Elections

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) successfully held its annual Congress at the Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium in Accra.

All executive board members attended, except for Treasurer and Ghana Football Association Representative, Mr. Fred Acheampong, who was unable to participate due to a personal loss.

Looking ahead, the GOC announced that its next Extraordinary Congress, where elections will take place, is scheduled for April 26, 2025. Incumbent President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, also known as Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, is set to face a challenge from former Secretary General, Mr. Richard Akpokavie, in a highly anticipated presidential contest.

In addition to the presidency, other key positions will also be contested, including First and Second Vice Presidents, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, and Board Members. The upcoming elections promise to shape the leadership of Ghana’s Olympic movement in the years to come.