Ghana Olympic Committee Holds First Strategic Retreat with Federation Leaders

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has concluded its inaugural two-day strategic retreat with heads of national sports federations at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua.

The event, designed to foster collaboration and align strategies for Ghana’s sports development, included a SWOT analysis led by GOC President Richard Akpokavie and a keynote address by Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams.

Central to the discussions were athlete-centered development, capacity-building programs for federations, and gender-balanced leadership in sports governance. Participants also prioritized inclusive governance frameworks, enhanced partnerships with local and international stakeholders, and sustainable funding models. The GOC endorsed the government’s proposed Sports Fund, emphasizing its potential to address financial bottlenecks in grassroots and elite sports programs.

Minister Adams underscored the need for transparency and innovation during his address, stating, “This retreat marks a pivotal shift toward collective action—one that prioritizes athletes and systemic growth.” The final day included a media briefing to ensure accurate reporting on the outcomes, with Akpokavie reaffirming the GOC’s commitment to sustained stakeholder dialogue.

The retreat signals a renewed effort to revitalize Ghanaian sports, building on recent initiatives such as the 2023 National Sports Policy. With federations now aligned on key priorities, the GOC aims to finalize an actionable roadmap by December 2024.