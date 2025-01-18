Ghana Olympic Committee President Commends National Baseball 5 Team for African Championship Victory

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has praised the national baseball 5 team for their outstanding performance in winning the 2025 African Championship.

He assured the team that both the GOC and the government would reward them for their remarkable achievement.

Speaking to the team, Mr. Nunoo Mensah, who also holds the title of Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, Development Chef of the Ga State, expressed immense pride in the team’s victory and highlighted the abundant talent among Ghana’s youth. “When you go out there to represent Ghana and give us your best, there is always a reward for you,” he said. “This victory means a lot to Mother Ghana, and we will ensure that you are recognized.”

He further extended his congratulations to the management of the team for their foresight and leadership, attributing their success to effective guidance. He revealed that discussions were already underway within the GOC to ensure that the team received the recognition they deserved for their efforts.

Despite facing financial challenges before the tournament, the team demonstrated exceptional unity and resilience under the leadership of Head Coach Daniel Yaw Atiemo and Assistant Coach Daniel Obeng Asiamah. Their performance at the African Championships earned them widespread admiration.

Mr. Ernest Danso, President of Ghana Baseball, expressed confidence in the team’s future, promising continued success at upcoming global competitions. “After conquering Africa, we’re ready for the world,” he stated. “We hope to get the support needed to continue achieving great things.”

Ghana, the defending champions, secured a dominant victory over Kenya in the final, winning 2-0 to reaffirm their position as the top team in Africa. The final was a thrilling contest, with Ghana clinching the victory with scores of 8-5 and 5-2. This triumph earned them their second Youth Baseball5 African Championship title.

The competition, held from January 8 to 12, 2025, at the Western Cape Sports School in Cape Town, South Africa, was organized by South Africa Baseball. Tunisia claimed the bronze medal after defeating South Africa in the third-place match.

With their unwavering determination and skill, Ghana’s baseball 5 team has made a strong statement on the continental stage and is now looking ahead to future global challenges.