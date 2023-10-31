Ghana Olympic Committee Urges Black Queens To “Finish The Job” Against Benin

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC)has trumpeted a strong goodwill message to the senior women’s national team of Ghana – Black Queens.

Ahead of the 2nd leg, second round of the 2024 Olympic Games Football qualifier between Ghana and Benin, the GOC has rallied support for the women with President Ben Nunoo Mensah urging the same total focus and commitment that has seen a remarkable sequence of victories for Ghana.

“I am urging all our supporters to turn up and raise their voices very loud to cheer on the girls to complete their assignment ”

Ghana leads 3-0 after the first leg at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou on Friday.

It would be recalled that the GOC first motivated the Queens with $ 8,990 dollars and just recently, added $22.300 dollars to help with their preparations for qualification.

Even with the emphatic 3-0 scoreline, the Swiss coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, said the game was very iintense for her players and the coaching staff but they stuck to a well drilled game plan.

“We have to be 100% focused at home as well because Benin is a very strong opponent,”

The Black Queens remain on course for the prestigious football tournament in Paris after they beat Guinea 7-0 on aggregate to make it to the second round where they lead Benin by three unanswered goals.

Source : GOC Communications