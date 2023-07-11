Ghana on High Alert Following Bird Flu Outbreak in Togo

Ghana is on high alert due to the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, in Lomé, Togo. The Volta Regional Health Directorate announced the outbreak, reporting the death of over 1,000 birds as a result.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) issued a statement on July 7th, notifying all stakeholders of the H5N1 outbreak in Lomé on June 22nd, 2023.

Approximately 1,450 birds out of a flock of 1,500 have been killed, with the remaining birds being culled. The GHS advised all districts, especially those bordering Togo, health facilities, and port health units to increase their surveillance efforts for HPAI A(H5N1) disease.

Residents in the region were cautioned by the GHS to avoid direct contact with wild birds and to observe them only from a distance.

The statement emphasized that wild birds can carry avian influenza A viruses without showing any signs of illness.

It also warned against coming into contact with sick or deceased domestic birds, as well as surfaces that may be contaminated with saliva, mucus, or feces from wild or domestic birds.

The GHS recommended using protective equipment such as gloves and, if available, an N95 respirator or a well-fitting facemask along with eye protection.

It also advised against touching the mouth, nose, or eyes after contact with birds or potentially contaminated surfaces.