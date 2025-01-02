Ghana on High Alert for Seasonal Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak as Dry Season Begins

As Ghana enters its dry season, health officials are bracing for a potential outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the northern regions, which are particularly vulnerable due to the climate.

Dr. Franklyn Asiedu-Bekoe, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has warned the public to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures against the disease.

CSM, a severe infection affecting the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, is most common in areas that experience hot, dry weather, such as parts of Ghana. The disease remains a significant public health challenge, with up to 10% of confirmed cases leading to mortality each year. Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe emphasized the importance of maintaining hydration during this time, urging the public to drink plenty of water and keep their bodies moisturized.

“We are on high alert for any possible outbreaks as we move into the dry season,” Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe said. “The general public is encouraged to take in a lot of water and maintain proper body moisture in this dry weather condition, as the country remains prone to experiencing seasonal cerebrospinal meningitis outbreaks from this month.”

The northern parts of Ghana are within the meningitis belt, a region that spans across sub-Saharan Africa, making its residents particularly susceptible to the infection. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, particularly as the months of January, February, and March typically see the highest incidences of the disease. So far, there have been no reports of outbreaks crossing the threshold for concern, but Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe emphasized that ongoing vigilance is essential.

Children and the elderly, whose immune systems may be weaker, are the most vulnerable to the disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that meningitis affects around 1.2 million people globally each year, resulting in approximately 135,000 deaths. Vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure, and Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe encouraged residents to stay informed and adhere to the guidelines for prevention.

In addition to drinking plenty of fluids, the health expert recommended the application of moisturizers and creams to prevent skin dryness, which can exacerbate the effects of the dry weather.

As Ghana navigates this seasonal health risk, public awareness and preparedness will play a key role in reducing the potential impact of CSM. With the health service actively monitoring the situation, the hope is that residents can stay safe as the country faces another dry season.