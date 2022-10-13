Ghana Open to Expert Input Towards Negotiations with IMF

The Ghanaian government seeks to set up a committee to collate expert input to guide its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic recovery support program, a statement said Tuesday.

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance said this in a statement following a visit by the IMF negotiating team which ended Friday.

The statement disclosed that the five-member consultative committee, comprising prominent financial services professionals, would lead extensive stakeholder engagements across all the critical segments of the financial sector.

“The consultative committee will, among other things, lead discussions with the financial services industry and other stakeholders to provide industry-wide inputs and transmit industry concerns on debt management strategy to the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana,” said the statement.

The expectations and goals “are to ensure orderliness and confidence in the government’s ongoing negotiations with the IMF,” it said, adding that the government considered the stability of the domestic financial ecosystem as critical to a successful IMF-supported economic program and the government will take all necessary steps to protect the sector.

Ghana is currently beset by several economic hardships including currency depreciation and soaring inflation. The country embarked on negotiations with the IMF in July, seeking support for its economic revitalization. Enditem