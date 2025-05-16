Ghana Opens Competitive Bidding for Solar Energy Expansion

The Ghanaian government will launch a competitive solar power procurement process to accelerate renewable energy development and attract private investment, Deputy Energy Minister Richard Gyan Mensah announced at an industry forum in Accra.

The initiative marks a strategic shift toward market-driven clean energy growth in the country’s power sector.

“This structured bidding process will select solar developers offering the most viable, cost-efficient solutions,” Gyan Mensah told stakeholders at the event co-hosted by ECG, Ghana Commercial Bank, and Text Gen. “Our goal is to secure optimal pricing that ultimately benefits electricity consumers.”

The competitive tender system aims to:

Establish transparent project awarding mechanisms

Drive down solar power tariffs through market competition

Reduce investment risks for qualified independent producers

Complement Ghana’s existing energy mix dominated by thermal and hydro sources

Energy analysts note the move comes as Ghana seeks to fulfill its pledge of achieving 10% renewable energy penetration by 2030. Current renewable capacity stands below 2%, with solar contributing just 86MW to the national grid despite the country’s abundant sunshine.

The government plans to release detailed bidding guidelines within weeks, including technical qualifications and financial requirements for participants. The model mirrors successful renewable energy auctions in South Africa and Morocco that achieved record-low solar prices below $0.05/kWh.

“Structured procurement creates a win-win scenario,” said energy consultant Nana Ama Kumah. “It guarantees fair returns for investors while ensuring affordable power for ECG and consumers.” The initiative could unlock Ghana’s estimated 50,000GWh annual solar potential.