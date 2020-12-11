Former Ghanaian president and presidential candidate for opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has rejected the results of the presidential elections announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalized results of a flawed election,” Mahama said in a nationwide broadcast late Thursday.

Mahama said the NDC’s collated figures showed it had won both the presidential and parliamentary polls, accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party of cooking up figures in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He accused the EC of complicity in a deliberate plan to manipulate and predetermine the results of Monday’s election in favor of the incumbent candidate and his party.

“Evidence gathered across the board shows that the aggregates on the summary sheets of some constituencies do not reflect the individual results on the polling station pink sheets,” Mahama said.

He accused state security personnel of killing of his party’s supporters around the country.

“This is a test of our ability within this democratic system to rise to the occasion and seek redress, to right all wrongs, to seek justice, to make every vote count and to respect the sovereign will of the people,” Mahama said. “Let us not fail this test.”

He said officials of the NDC are going through all pink sheets from the 38,622 polling stations and collation sheets from the 275 constituency collation centers and would announce the way forward in due course.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed five deaths and 17 severe injuries due to political violence that erupted around some collation centers while results were being tabulated.