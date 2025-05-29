Ghana Opposition Questions Academic’s Silence on Mining Post-Election

New Patriotic Party communications member Dennis Miracles Aboagye has publicly challenged University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo over his perceived silence regarding illegal mining activities since Ghana’s political transition.

Aboagye specifically referenced Gyampo’s previous vocal criticism of illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, during the former NPP administration.

“Just as Prof Gyampo made galamsey an albatross around the neck of the NPP government, he should rise and speak against illegal mining now,” Aboagye stated. He recalled Gyampo’s pre-election demands that then-Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia sign an anti-galamsey undertaking, threatening to “expose him” without compliance.

Aboagye noted Gyampo has not pursued the alleged undertaking since the National Democratic Congress assumed power. “He has gone silent because he has taken a position in government and cannot be seen rising against his own administration,” Aboagye asserted, adding it was “shocking” that previously vocal figures now hold official roles while illegal mining reportedly increases.

The criticism highlights ongoing scrutiny of government critics who transition to appointed positions following political changes, particularly regarding environmental policies that remain contentious in Ghana’s mining regions. Aboagye’s remarks underscore persistent tensions between political factions over resource governance accountability.