Ghana Orders Cross-Agency Drug Trafficking Probe After Minority Allegations

President John Mahama has directed multiple security agencies to collaborate with parliament’s minority caucus to investigate claims of drug trafficking networks operating in Ghana.

The directive, announced in a social media post on Sunday, April 1, 2025, follows a press conference led by minority MP Rev. Ntim Fodjour, who raised concerns about alleged narcotics activity.

In the statement, Mahama ordered the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and the National Security Coordinator to “immediately and fully collaborate” with lawmakers to scrutinize the allegations. “Government takes all allegations seriously,” the president wrote, emphasizing the need for a “thorough and transparent investigation” to “expose any drug dealing.”

The move signals an unusual partnership between Ghana’s security apparatus and opposition legislators, with Mahama vowing to prevent the country from becoming a transit hub for illegal narcotics. While details of the minority’s claims remain undisclosed, the president assured citizens that investigators would pursue “all necessary information” to address the issue.

Analysts note the directive comes amid heightened regional scrutiny of drug trafficking routes through West Africa, though Ghana has historically avoided the levels of narcotics activity seen in neighboring countries. The ordered probe marks the first time Ghanaian authorities have formally partnered with opposition figures to tackle such allegations.

Mahama’s administration faces pressure to balance transparency with operational secrecy, particularly as agencies like NACOC typically handle drug-related investigations independently. The collaboration’s scope, including potential access to classified intelligence, has not been clarified.

Rev. Fodjour, who has not yet publicly disclosed evidence supporting the claims, called the president’s response “a critical step toward accountability.” The minority caucus is expected to meet with security chiefs this week to outline next steps.

Ghana’s 2023 national security report documented increased interceptions of cocaine and heroin shipments, though officials attributed the trend to strengthened border controls rather than rising trafficking activity.